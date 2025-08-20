FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 board of directors voted unanimously Aug. 12 to accept the donation of a 2016 Ford Interceptor police cruiser from the town of Farmington for the Foster Career & Technical Education Center’s law enforcement program.

Superintendent Christian Elkington explained that the vehicle would replace one that could no longer be registered and said the Finance Committee had supported the donation unanimously. He noted there are more than 20 students in the program.

In staffing matters, Elkington reported that Cascade Brook School has added a fifth grade teacher due to class sizes in the 22-23 range.

“It is a little late at this point to switch a teacher or class sizes,” he said.

The board approved funding for an ed tech at Cape Cod Hill to assist with grade 1 medical needs and support in grade 2. At Cape Cod Hill School, Elkington said that “there is at least one student in grade 1 (who) may need to be supported for blood sugar. So the ed tech would be called to help that class.”

Elkington also urged the board to consider a broader approach to class organization.

“Principals have to ask if they really want three classes of 12 or a multi-age, and we would do this over a couple of years,” he said, adding, “I ran schools with multi-age programs in the past, and they were great. You just have to help train people.”

Cape Cod Hill continues to face challenges hiring a guidance counselor or social worker. Elkington said candidates have declined offers because of salary or relocation issues.

“We have to have all hands on deck for this,” he said, adding that while the district is still seeking candidates, “I am pleasantly surprised by the high quality of all the ed tech IIIs we’ve been hiring.”