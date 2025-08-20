FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is launching a new online graduate program that will provide working professionals with advanced qualifications to improve their earnings and meet the evolving needs of Maine educators and schools.

The new 30-credit Master of Education (M.Ed.) program approved by University of Maine System Trustees in July also provides alternate pathways to certification for educational technicians, career changers and aspiring educators.

Maine, like many states, is facing persistent teacher shortages and it is critical that current teachers have the professional advancement resources and support they need to be successful in the classroom.

“This program will help address the crisis of a teacher shortage in Maine schools by providing current teachers with additional skills and support, a much-needed assist for young teachers,” said UMF President Joseph McDonnell. “The program will also provide a path, with the convenience of online learning, for students who graduated from UMF or other universities with a degree outside of education that are seeking a pathway to certification and a teaching career.”

According to UMF Co-Provost Katherine Yardley, the program will contribute to statewide efforts to retain teachers, create alternate pathways to certification, develop educational leaders, and ultimately strengthen PK-12 schools.

“I am excited for what this master’s program represents,” said Yardley. “It was specially designed to prepare educators who are knowledgeable, innovative and resilient in a rapidly evolving educational landscape. By offering advanced coursework in instruction, curriculum development, policy analysis and advocacy, the new M.Ed. program will empower educators to excel in teacher leadership roles without necessarily pursuing administrative positions. Having a robust teacher workforce helps our schools provide the best education for Maine students and prepare them for the future.”

Designed for working professionals with career advancement in mind, the program’s flexible online format and modular structure offers multiple entry points for early- to mid-career educators. Whether an individual is a new or experienced classroom teacher, educational technician, independent school educator, community college faculty member, or a professional working in an education-adjacent field, this program offers engaging, relevant study that supports and enhances the vital work they do every day.

Key Features

Flexible and Inclusive Design: Offers two distinct tracks: one for certified educators and one for those seeking initial secondary licensure.

Affordability and Accessibility: At $471 per credit hour, UMF’s 30-credit program is a cost-effective alternative to private institutions, with fully online core courses and stackable certificate pathways.

Workforce-Aligned Curriculum: Focuses on advanced instructional strategies, curriculum design, educational policy, advocacy and ethical leadership.

Inquiry-Based Approach: Replaces traditional research methods with action-oriented, classroom-based inquiry projects aligned with real-world educational challenges.

This new online UMF master’s program is currently accepting applications and will start in the Spring 2026 semester. For more information visit: UMF M.Ed. program or email [email protected].

This new master’s degree program is the sixth degree in the graduate portfolio at UMF and was developed with input from multiple University of Maine System universities and includes shared certificate offerings and cross-campus coursework.

Farmington offers long-standing degrees in Educational Leadership and Early Childhood Education. In addition, the university has added master’s degrees in Special Education, Mathematics Education and Counseling Psychology. Over the past five years, UMF has grown graduate enrollment by 44% from 2020-21 through 2024-25, reflecting sustained growth and rising enrollment in graduate programs at Farmington. UMF enrolled 693 graduate students in 2024-25.