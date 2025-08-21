KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board held a public hearing Monday to inform residents about an upcoming vote on whether to begin the process of exploring withdrawal from Maine School Administrative District 58.

Select Board member Hunter Lander stressed that the Sept. 16 vote, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is not a decision to leave the district. If approved, it would authorize Kingfield to start gathering data, reviewing financial impacts and weighing options.

“This hearing is to provide information about the withdrawal process, the reasons for considering withdrawal, and the potential impact on the town,” Lander said. “There is no vote tonight. That will be Sept. 16.”

One resident, who has children in the district, said he was “adamantly opposed” to pursuing withdrawal. He said he sees “the great things in the school district day in and day out” and posed three questions: whether the district is providing quality education, whether withdrawal would address declining enrollment, and whether it would lower taxes. He answered no to all three, citing Stratton’s tax increase after leaving a district. “All I hear is taxes, not solutions,” he said.

Other residents voiced mixed views. Some said Kingfield should collect information as Phillips and Strong already have, while others questioned whether leaving would reduce taxes. One resident said small class sizes are best for learning but that “our taxes won’t go down if we withdraw.” Another said Strong and Phillips residents “are being misled thinking they will have a high school, but that is not possible.”

Superintendent Laura Columbia encouraged residents to stay constructive and to focus on education.

“If you are talking about something, do something,” she said. “Our schools are amazing. I was homeschooled, then a small school with nine, and a high school with 750. Kids are resilient.” She said if they care about the kids and invest in them, they are going to do well.

“We don’t have to put down schools to be great. We can do it a positive way,” she said. “I am for local education.”

If Kingfield voters approve beginning the process, the next steps would extend into 2026, with a final decision on withdrawal not coming before 2027.