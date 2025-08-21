Several individuals who police say shot at them with semiautomatic rifles from a vehicle last Saturday in Rumford appear to still be at large.

It has been six days since a “shelter in place order” in Rumford was announced after the shots were fired at police chasing the vehicle late Friday into Saturday. The order was lifted after the vehicle crashed and the suspects fled the scene, according to the Rumford Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police Chief Tony Milligan has not updated the page and has not been available for comment since Saturday. The case continues to be an active investigation.

Two people believed to be involved were taken into custody in different locations and three more, described by police as not from the area and between the ages of 20 and 30, fled the scene after the Dodge Charger they were in crashed in the S-turns on South Rumford Road, according to Milligan’s post.

The coordinated search continued for nearly seven hours while investigators simultaneously collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Firearms, suspected illegal drugs, and U.S. currency were seized; additional searches for evidence are ongoing.

As of Thursday, there were 984 comments under Milligan’s post. The comments ranged from tips to have police check the cameras at Circle K in Mexico to a post about how residents could get together to find ways to stay safe.

It all started at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 when a Rumford police officer attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle with multiple occupants on Eaton Hill Road in Rumford. The vehicle, described as a silver-and-black Dodge Charger, immediately fled at a high rate of speed and the officer initiated a pursuit. A second Rumford officer intercepted the vehicle and joined the pursuit, according to Milligan’s post.

Those in the Charger traveled westbound on U.S. Route 2 for approximately a half-mile before turning onto South Rumford Road, where they fired multiple volleys of gunfire from one or more semiautomatic AR-style rifles at the two pursuing officers on multiple occasions, the post stated. The officers requested backup and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, with one deputy positioning at South Rumford Road/state Route 232 at the Rumford Corner intersection to deploy spike strips.

A short time later, officers located the crashed Charger about a quarter-mile before the intersection with Milton Road. Officers confirmed the occupants had fled on foot into nearby woods, and additional units were called in.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in trying to locate the suspects. Aerial drones and K-9 teams also assisted in the search. One suspect was apprehended without injury after emerging from the woods and walking southbound along state Route 232 near the Rumford/Milton Township line. A second suspect was taken into custody near Route 232 on the Cemetery Road.

On Facebook, Milligan warned residents that, “These individuals are dangerous and pose a significant risk to our officers and members of the community,” and he pledged to not rest until the three others were caught.

Anyone with information related to this case — or the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects — are asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at rumfordpd.org/contact-us.