MEXICO — The soup kitchen being run out of the Calvin Lyons Hall at the Town Office will be closed until further notice, Town Manager Jack Gaudet announced at the Select Board meeting Monday.

Gaudet said the town does not have funding available for the program and whoever runs it must have their own 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and their own insurance.

Coordinator Michelle Williams stated on her Facebook page that her group is in the process of finding a new home for the soup kitchen, formerly called Mexico Good Samaritan. She said it was formed in November 2023 and has helped hundreds throughout River Valley with basic needs of a hot meal for nearly 2 years.

“As soon as we have a new home for the soup kitchen aspect, the information and so forth will be posted,” she said. “We are in hopes to be back open by early to mid-September.”

Gaudet asked that anyone interested in coordinating the daily operations, to be able to continue to offer this program, to contact him at 207-364-7971 or email [email protected].

In other business

Gaudet said work on the roof at the Town Office was set to begin Aug. 19.

Advertisement

He said the town is honoring a contract made by the former town manager, Raquel Welch-Day.

The contract with Brookside Maintenance Associates of Biddeford is for $47,300 for a replacement roof.

Gaudet said the $60,000 of expected repair work will also include replacement of ceiling tiles from a leak, as well as testing for mold.

Nominations for the town of Mexico’s Citizen of the Year and Volunteer of the Year are due by Sept. 16. Written nominations can be to presented at the Town Office. For more information, call during business hours at 207-364-7971.