A Bethel man was arrested on a slew of charges Friday after Norway police say he barricaded himself in a Tucker Street home and refused to come out.

Michael Greene, 25, of Bethel, was charged with creating a police standoff, obstruction of government administration, refusing to submit to arrest, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release set after previous, unrelated arrests.

Greene was also charged on warrants for weapons offenses and other crimes out of New Hampshire.

The standoff in Norway began around noon when police were called to 14 Tucker St. for a reported of a suspicious condition at the home.

Police said Greene immediately barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

Police closed Tucker Street during the standoff, but after a short time Greene was coaxed out and he was arrested without incident.

He was taken first to MaineHealth Stephens Hospital and then to the Oxford County Jail, where he was being held without bail Friday.

Norway police were assisted at the scene by Paris, Oxford and Maine State police as well as deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.