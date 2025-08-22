LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board on Monday approved a new 20-year lease agreement with I.on Renewables for a solar array to be built on the landfill cap at the waste transfer station on Diamond Road.

The proposal can now go to the Planning Board.

The site was a capped landfill, in compliance with Maine Department of Environmental Protection rules and regulations.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said the project will not provide credits or offsets to the town’s power bill. The town’s solar provider, Nautilus Solar, operates under a separate agreement renewed each August.

Permitting and design work for the I.on Renewables project are underway.