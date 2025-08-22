STATE — The Maine Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Maine) is pleased to announce the launch of 207 Home: Design Competition, aimed at identifying innovative and sustainable housing solutions to address community needs across Maine. The competition opens August 8 and invites Maine design firms, professionals, residents, and students enrolled in Maine high schools or colleges to submit visionary housing designs through November 14, 2025. Thanks to a generous AARP Community Challenge Grant, this design contest aims to spark innovation and improve Maine communities for people of all ages.

Participants are encouraged to submit creative proposals for built environments that address the diverse housing needs of underserved communities, considering factors such as age, ability, income, and other significant community housing challenges. The competition aligns with recent legislative advances in Maine—notably LD 2003, which promotes Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and LD 1829, which allows greater flexibility for constructing one- to three-family homes on residential lots.

The contest aims to showcase innovative solutions that help communities visualize practical, affordable, and inclusive housing options that support aging in place. Submissions may include new work or previously designed or built projects.

This year’s competition will also feature online educational sessions on accessibility, aging in place, and an innovative housing community currently under construction in Maine. The full schedule is available on the AIA Maine events calendar and the competition website.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges across four award categories: Professional, Public, Student – University, and Student – High School. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. Judging will take place in late November, with finalists and category winners honored at a special reception and public exhibition on December 16, 2025.

AIA Maine believes in the power of creativity and collaboration to transform housing accessibility and affordability across the state. This competition presents an exceptional opportunity for Maine’s residents and students to shape the future of sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.

For full contest details, submission guidelines, and additional information, please visit www.aiamaine.org/aarp-contest.