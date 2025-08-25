RUMFORD — The imaginations of children were tickled Aug. 14 during a science lesson at the Rumford Public Library.
Ted “Bitsy” Ionta — known as Mr. I to many of his former students — a retired science teacher who taught at elementary schools in Rumford and Mexico, gave demonstrations using simple items to children and their families.
One experiment that befuddled kids was working suction cups that no one can possibly pull apart unless they know the trick. One of them asked, “How is that possible?”
The hour of experiments concluded with a surprise birthday cake presented to Mr. I by Children’s Librarian Sarah Cotnoir. Earlier this month, the Dixfield man turned 90.
Ionta is also a member of the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. At age 70, he was still twirling for a Rumford team in the Men’s Senior Baseball League, concluding a half century in the game.
He said he has an invitation to share more experiments this fall at Rumford Elementary School, where he taught science for many years.
