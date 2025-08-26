FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to start off the 2025 fall season by presenting the Resinosa Ensemble, three women musicians, who will be playing works by American female composers. The concert will be on Friday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in Emery Arts Center, University of Maine at Farmington. Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free through our Arts Inspire Youth program.

The concert is entitled The Taste of Something New, taking its name from the first work on the program by Beth Wiemann. The concert also features trios by two Maine-based composers, Beth Wiemann and Marianna Filipi, as well as a trio by Libby Larsen, and works for solo piano by Mable Bailey and Zenobia Powell Perry.

The Resinosa Ensemble is a chamber trio formed in 2016 featuring Joëlle Morris, mezzo-soprano; Bridget Convey, piano; and Eliza Meyer, cello. This ensemble came together out of a love for performing chamber music, working with living composers, and offering music slightly off the beaten path.

The Resinosa Ensemble has appeared in numerous chamber music series, including Colby College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, Eastport Arts Center, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, the concert series at UUCC of Augusta, First Fridays at First Parish, and the Back Cove Contemporary Music Festival in Portland, Maine.

A strong advocate of 21st century music, the ensemble has worked alongside American composers Tom Flaherty, Justin Henry Rubin, Paul John Rudoi, Beth Wiemann, Scott Wheeler and Joshua Jandreau. Close collaborations include commissioned works by Maine composers Daniel Sonenberg (USM), John Newell (Eastport), Marianna Filippi, Nancy Gunn (SMCC), and Richard Nelson (UMA).

Tickets may be purchased at the door or through our website at artsfarmington.org.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.