A Livermore Falls man who sits on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors in Jay pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving to endanger on Oct. 2, 2024, in Auburn and had a second case of driving to endanger in April dismissed in a plea agreement in Lewiston District Court.

Judge Katherine Tierney accepted the plea agreement, but delayed sentencing for Roger Moulton, 42, for six months. If he successfully completes terms outlined in the agreement, he will pay a $575 fine and will lose his driver’s license for 30 days.

If Moulton is not successful at the end of the six months, he will be required to pay an $800 fine and lose his license for 30 days.

Judge Tierney said either way, he will still have a conviction on his record for the misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger. The charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail.

Auburn police received complaints on Oct. 2, 2024, from motorists on Center Street in Auburn, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said last year.

Moulton was stopped on Whitney Street in Auburn at the time and arrested after police reviewed dashcam video from a citizen.

Advertisement

“We received complaints of a motorist on (Route) 4 heading into Auburn who was driving erratically,” Cougle said in October 2024. “Specifically, the operator was reported to be ‘speeding, passing vehicles in the oncoming lane and flipping off other drivers who would not get out of his way,’” Cougle said.

In the April 23 case, police charged Moulton with driving to endanger after he was reported to be driving erratically and brandishing a handgun while driving from Canton to Auburn, but that case was dismissed Tuesday. Moulton said he was not in Canton on that day and did not have a handgun that matched the description of the gun given to police, Moulton told a Sun Journal reporter in May.

Moulton was represented Tuesday by defense attorneys Nicholas Holmes and Paul Corey. Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Salevsky represented the state.

Under the terms of the delayed sentencing agreement, Moulton must refrain from all criminal conduct and violation of all federal, state and local laws. He also must continue treatment, take any medications as prescribed, and provide proof of compliance to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office every two months. The agreement does not state what the treatment is for.

He is scheduled to return to the Lewiston District Court on Feb. 23, 2026.

Some concerns have been raised publicly about Moulton’s conduct following the charges and his position representing residents in the school district. One person asked the Livermore Falls Select Board in July to put together a recall ordinance, but town officials said it would take a town charter to do so and the town doesn’t have one.

Some residents have also asked a few RSU 73 directors to remove Moulton from the board. He remains an active board member of the district, which includes Livermore, Jay and Livermore Falls.