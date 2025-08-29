University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present its second fall gardening webinar, “The Late Season Garden: Reflections and Tasks,” from 6 – 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Horticulture professional Jennifer Cappello-Ruggiero will lead the session, offering insights on the past growing season, what worked well, and what could be improved. The webinar will cover essential fall tasks to help wrap up the gardening year and set the stage for greater success next season.

Topics include seasonal planning, planting strategies and winter preparation. This session is ideal for gardeners ready to reflect, reset and prepare for the year ahead.

This session is the second of four in the UMaine Extension’s Fall Gardening Webinar Series.

Registration is required; sliding scale fee options are available. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Gray at 207.356.1348 or [email protected].