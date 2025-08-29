FAYETTE — Town Manager Mark Robinson introduced a presentation from Up Ahead Gov.com, which offers a texting service that could reach all residents or target specific parts of town.

Speaking to the Select Board on Aug. 19, he said he spoke with a manager in Wallagrass who uses the system. “She likes it, she uses it to remind people their car reg is coming up. It is a small town, we are a small town too. It is kinda pricey for a texting service,” he said.

An audience member described the system as “user friendly.”

Robinson noted, however, that the town would need to manage the content. “It is just a notification directly to you. The communication is one way, the town is issuing the communication.”

Chairman Lacy Badeau expressed concern about accessibility. “My biggest concern is that it doesn’t have that email portion to that. I’m not sure how many residents won’t have access to this. Are we still missing a bunch of people with this? Will we reach more people? I would like to be able to reach everyone,” she said.

Selectman Michael Carlson added that participation is optional. “It is only for people who opt in. If you don’t opt in, you won’t get the text,” he said.

Robinson said the town would “hold off and put it on the back burner for now.”

Invasive plants

In new business, Robinson read a motion directing the town manager to help engage and form a coalition of municipal leaders in support of Maine Department of Environmental Protection efforts to control invasive aquatic plants.

He cited Fayette’s past success in organizing with other towns to avoid penalties during the state’s school consolidation debate.

“Now, in the same vein, there are now eight if not more towns impacted by swollen bladderwort,” Robinson said. “This invasive aquatic issue is an issue for the state of Maine to solve. We can all contribute and support the department to solve it. The resources we need are significant.”

Badeau asked what the coalition would focus on if the motion passed.

“The focus will be the swollen bladderwort communities,” the town manager said. He noted it was a southern plant and warned that “total eradication is almost impossible,” and he described the plant as “a problem for swimmers, boats, etc. We have to treat it aggressively.”

Badeau said the spread was concerning given the distance between affected areas, including some on the New Hampshire border.

The board voted unanimously to support the directive.

Infestations

According to information presented, infestations of swollen bladderwort have been confirmed in the following locations:

• Fayette — Tilton Pond

• Chesterville — Horseshoe Pond

• Limerick — Lake Arrowhead

• Waterboro — Little Ossipee Lake

• Lebanon/Milton, N.H. border — Milton Pond and Northeast Pond

• Acton/Shapleigh — Mousam Lake

• West Gardiner/Richmond — Pleasant Pond