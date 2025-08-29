JAY — Sweet Tomatoes Learning Center has secured its state child care license and a $10,000 VELA Foundation grant, milestones that Director Kathleen Reed says mark a turning point after more than a year of delays and uncertainty.

The VELA Foundation, a national organization that funds innovative education models such as microschools and homeschool learning centers, awarded Sweet Tomatoes its grant this year. Reed said the money provided scholarships for local families and funded improvements like a new classroom bathroom with full plumbing and expanded nature trails.

“This was a huge win for our program and gave us a super boost,” Reed said. “The scholarships really helped families, and the community has been amazing in supporting us with time, donations, and encouragement.”

Sweet Tomatoes, licensed in June for one year, blends academics, outdoor learning, and animal care. The center offers enrichment for homeschooling families rather than operating as a traditional school. Students participate in an academic program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that emphasizes nature-based education, place-based history, and science activities tied to the outdoors.

“All our kids are homeschoolers,” Reed said. “The parents are responsible for the education; they come here for enrichment. Students go home with portfolio contents.”

Children learn to care for the center’s animals, six horses, two miniature horses, a pony, rabbits, chickens, cats and dogs. During the recent circus-themed camp, children incorporated animal training into performances.

Student voices reflected the program’s hands-on approach.

“My favorite part is I really like play time and quiet reading,” said Miles, 8. “I like playing with board games, and I like the horses. I like going on the trails, it’s really fun.”

Benjamin, also 8, said: “I like everything about this place: the Lego, horses, trails. Way better than public school. Much more fun, it doesn’t feel like you are learning.”

Coral, 5, added: “I like playing with the puppet theater and I like the trails and horses. We got to walk the horses around. We also got to pet the horses. We get to feed them and get them water.”

Emily, 9, said she enjoys the quiet times. “We read a lot. I love reading. I’m reading Little House on the Prairie. We just like to be here because it’s fun here.”

Parents have praised the program as well. One father said he was impressed with “all the work that is done, not just playing,” citing survival week where children learned which local plants are safe to eat.

The community has welcomed the center with enthusiasm. Businesses such as Otis Federal Credit Union have dropped off welcome gifts, and families have donated snacks and volunteered their time.

The Reeds plan to thank supporters during a community grand opening celebration on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 3-4:30 p.m. Families will be able to tour the farm, meet the animals, and visit the repurposed garage classroom.

“Jay has just been awesome,” Reed said. “It’s been a really long and stressful year and a half without being able to open, but now we finally get to celebrate with the community.” Check out the center’s website for more information.