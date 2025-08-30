JAY — Dozens of workers, labor leaders and community members rallied Aug. 27 to call for stronger union protections and to oppose what they described as federal attacks on working Mainers and essential services.

The event was part of the AFL-CIO’s “It’s Better In A Union” national bus tour, which was traveling the country ahead of Labor Day. Organizers said the tour aims to highlight the contributions of union workers while drawing attention to challenges they face, including efforts to weaken collective bargaining rights and threats to programs such as Social Security.

Bryan Bryant, international president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said union members play a central role in Maine’s economy.

“If there’s tough essential work being done in Maine, there’s a good chance that an IAM member is doing it, and doing it right,” he said.

Matt Schlobohm, executive director of the Maine AFL-CIO, said workers keep the state running but are increasingly under pressure.

“Every day and every night in this state, 600,000 people go to work and run our paper mills, build the things we need, teach our children, and take care of our sick, and we keep this economy running,” he said. “Our fundamental freedom to organize is being ripped away from us every single day. We have to collectively organize so these kinds of attacks stop.”

Other speakers included Maine AFL-CIO President Cynthia Phinney, Western Maine Labor Council President Linda Deane, Christine Lizotte of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1164, Scott Adams of the American Postal Workers Union Local 458, and Maine gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson, a member of the Painters’ Union.

The stop in Jay was the 42nd on the national tour, which continued its trek across the country in the days leading up to Labor Day.