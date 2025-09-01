Barbershops are known for conversation about topics such as community and life experiences. Its close quarters and the rhythmic snip of scissors has always generated an intimate and safe space for open dialogue.

Lisa’s Barber Shop on Main Street in Mexico is one of those.

In early August, shop owner Lisa Shardlow and Mitzi Sequoia, known as the Basket Lady, struck up a conversation about their friend, Sally Yarnish, who was killed five years ago when struck by a truck as she was out walking at night during a downpour.

It was a conversation the two had shared before … how to remember a woman who was devoted to animals and who always had a kind word for the students at the Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico.

But on this day, Shardlow said they had a brainstorm, finally a way to remember their friend.

“We wanted to do something to honor Sally’s life,” Sequoia said, “and since she had unforgettable interactions with folks at Region 9 (where she had worked), we hope to raise $500 for each of four students graduating in 2026, with a In Memory Award.”

Advertisement

She said she talked with Region 9 Director Brenda Gammon, who supported the idea. They decided the scholarships, to be awarded at graduation next May, would go to vocational students wishing to further their education but who also could use some help with things like uniforms for certified nursing assistant students or tools for those learning to be truck drivers.

Now that the idea was taking shape, how would they raise the $2,000?

“We have a ‘Dimes Are Us’ container at Lisa’s Barber Shop during business hours,” Sequoia said. “We are saving up all the soda bottles/cans we can get our hands on for cash for our fundraiser during the year.”

She said the dimes just barely fit into the narrow neck of the vase they are using to collect the coins.

As for the returnables, Sequoia said people can call her at 207-364-7400, leave a message, “and I’ll be happy to pick up your donations, and thank you.”

Beyond this effort, Shardlow and Sequoia did not know if they would collaborate on this or some other way in the future to remember their friend. That would be a conversation for another day at Lisa’s Barber Shop.