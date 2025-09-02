ANDOVER — Steve Marston and four friends spent Friday morning, Aug. 22, working out of the back of Marston’s pickup truck, installing a new sign at the Woodlawn West Cemetery Annex in Andover. A chain link fence had also recently been added to the site.

Matt Elliot, Fred McPherson, Steve Sessions, and Peter Poor showed up to support their friend, who has two children buried in the cemetery and has dedicated the past two years to seeing the fence and sign completed.

Measuring twice and cutting once, the group worked together to attach two-by-fours to a new sign that mirrors the arched design of the one across Main Street at the original Woodlawn West Cemetery. They shared tools and conversation, occasionally ending their sentences with song lyrics, like, “everybody look what’s going down.”

It’s been over two years since Marston first approached the Andover Cemetery Committee to request the fence. He said it was necessary to stop people from driving across the lawn during wet weather and presented letters showing the fence was a state requirement. The town initially placed large boulders as a temporary measure, but those may now be moved since the fence is in place.

At Andover’s Town Meeting in June, voters approved $10,000 for the project.

Earlier this week, Marston updated the Select Board – Chair Brian Mills and members Justin Thatcher and Brianne Bailey – on the project. The board unanimously approved a change to allow a 12-foot gate. “Thank you for doing all that,” Mills told him.

Marston said working directly with the Select Board had been “excellent,” even if the cemetery committee wasn’t on board.

Marston hired Quality Fence who installed the 220 feet of fencing now lining the roadside. Another 700 feet will be needed to fully extend along the length of the road. “Maybe next year,” said Marston.

After digging the post holes – partly with an auger and partly by hand – the five men attached the two-by-fours Marston purchased from Pete’s Hardware, to the sign.

“I’m acting all on my own and for my kids. It’s been a challenge,” said Marston, who, on this day, at least, had “a little help from his friends.”