FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Johnson Scholars Program has received a five-year federal TRIO Student Support Services grant to strengthen support for first-generation, low-income students and students with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will provide $352,530 each year over five years, totaling $1.76 million. The funding is designed to improve student retention and graduation rates.

UMF Director of Johnson Scholars Ashlee Fecteau said the program’s goal is to give students the skills and confidence to complete their education.

“It has been my privilege to work with some of the most hardworking, resilient students who have shown that with the right resources and support, first-generation college students can succeed and contribute greatly to the community and beyond,” she said.

The Johnson Scholars program provides services to 180 UMF students each year. Supports include academic advising, personal and career counseling, financial literacy, graduate school exploration and professional mentoring.

Fecteau explained that many students in the program face challenges that extend beyond academics.

“Being the first to go to college, there is often this feeling of not belonging or not being able to connect with peers who may have had parents who attended college,” she said. Financial concerns are also common, with students often needing to work while enrolled or help support their families.

She added that many first-generation students lack what she called “general college knowledge.” Without parents familiar with processes such as course selection, financial aid and campus culture, “they have a feeling of underpreparedness as they begin their college journey,” Fecteau said. “Our program helps provide the support that our students need to feel more confident and be successful.”

Once enrolled, students remain in the Johnson Scholars program until graduation.

“Because of this, we are able to work with each student individually throughout their entire college experience, and really provide individualized advising and support based on the student’s needs,” Fecteau said.

According to UMF’s 2023-24 annual performance review, 90% of students served by Johnson Scholars re-enrolled the following fall or graduated, and 92% remained in good academic standing.

The program is one of 13 federally funded TRIO programs in Maine. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who co-chairs the Congressional TRIO Caucus, announced the awards in July.

UMF Associate Director for Media Relations April Mulherin said the grant supports students in achieving upward mobility while also meeting workforce needs in Maine.

For more information, visit the UMF Johnson Scholars Program.