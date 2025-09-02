FARMINGTON — Old South Congregational Church, located at 235 Main Street in Farmington, is set to “Welcome Home” their community on Sept. 7 with the Pancakery Cafe, youth programming, and a new Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Community members are encouraged to come for worship and stay for fellowship and food!

As they kick off a new Sunday school year, parents are welcome to register their children here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdW80-HN_uSD-c7JupsaoxHHLGOtwJlfZ3jGBllAwNPBaVmA/viewform – and can expect them to participate in fun, collaborative activities and experiences to develop and deepen their faith. The church also offers a youth group and free nursery services for children 0-5.

The Pancakery Cafe gives the young people of Old South the chance to put service into action as they prepare and serve a completely free (and completely delicious!) meal to community members. Choose from a variety of delectable brunch options and enjoy the wonderful live music of Shepherd’s Pie as you eat. All are welcome, and everything is free! Meals are available for take-out upon request. The cafe will be open from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on September 7 and the first Sunday of the month thereafter.

Youth in grades 6-12 are welcome to participate in the youth group, which meets on the third Sunday of each month from 10:30-12, following worship and Sunday school. Their projects include the Pancakery, as well as the “Coat and Cupboard,” a cornerstone of our service, providing jackets, hats, mittens, snow pants, boots, blankets, and beyond to help keep our community warm through the winter months.

(The Coat and Cupboard will be open on 11/16 from 11-1 and on 12/6 from 12-2.) Youth will be planning and executing some new service projects this year as well. This is a great space for young people to engage in meaningful community service – all are welcome regardless of where they are on their faith journey!

Children and youth ministries will be led by a new Director this year, Morgen Hall. She has over two decades of experience working with children of all ages in a variety of settings, and looks forward to bringing music, arts, analysis, faith, and fun together for Sunday School and youth programming at Old South. and can be reached at [email protected] with any questions.