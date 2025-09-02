FARMINGTON — The Western Maine Community Chorus (WMCC), formerly known as the UMF Community Chorus, is celebrating 40 seasons of joyful singing in the heart of Farmington. WMCC will continue the tradition of featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary choral music that reflects the spirit and diversity of our community.

This non-auditioned, multi-generational chorus welcomes all who love to sing. Registration is available online or on the first night of rehearsal. There is a $40 participation fee, and it is free for students. Bring a friend!

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays beginning September 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine Farmington campus (224 Main St).

WMCC is planning to present its Winter Concert on December 7. We are fortunate to have Paul McGovern return as Music Director, having conducted the UMF Community Chorus several years ago. He brings over 30 years of experience teaching music to students of all ages, from kindergarten through college. Dr. McGovern received his Master’s and Doctoral degrees in Choral Conducting from Indiana University. He has conducted many choral/orchestral masterworks and has performed with several choral ensembles throughout Maine, including St. Mary Schola, Blue Hill Bach Festival, and Opera Maine.

Joining WMCC this season as accompanist is Christina Spurling, a native of Islesford, Maine. Christina holds a Master of Music degree from the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, MA, and currently teaches piano and choir at Elm City Community Music School. She has served as pianist for several choirs, including the Bagaduce Chorale, the Acadia Choral Society, and Colby College Choirs.

For more information:

ArtsFarmington.org (under Programs)

Follow us on Facebook: Western Maine Community Chorus

Email – [email protected]

Registration link: https://forms.gle/WspUHdCmP4mS4woRA