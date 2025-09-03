Jordan Schanck, director of Wilton Parks and Recreation Department, trims grass in 2024 at the foot of Wilson Lake in Wilton. Schanck said Sept. 2 that his department’s programs had a great summer of growth. (Pam Harnden/Staff Writer)

WILTON — This summer at Kineowatha Park was “a season to remember,” Parks and Recreation Director Jordan Schanck told the Select Board on Sept. 3, citing strong community participation and favorable weather.

“As summer winds down and leaves begin to turn, perhaps a bit earlier this year due to lack of rain, it’s been a season to remember,” Schanck said. “We’ve enjoyed great weather. And strong community participation across all our programs and facilities.”

Schanck reported that gate attendance brought in $4,956 for park insurance fees, while rentals of the reunion barn, boats and kayaks, pavilion and gazebo added about $4,185. He said the installation of buoys at both swimming areas was met with “positive feedback,” but required additional patrolling to keep boaters, anglers and dogs out of swim zones.

“Our swim program saw continued growth this year with 110 participants,” Schanck said. He noted water safety classes were led by Emma Mancini, assisted by Nancy Crocker and Murphy Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and by Connor Greenleaf and Vincent Bowden on Mondays and Wednesdays. Greenleaf and Bowden plan to pursue certifications in water safety instruction or lifeguarding this winter.

Schanck said about 15 classes were offered, serving participants from 18 months to 16 years old. He also pointed to maintenance challenges at the lodge, including replacement of water lines, which the parks committee will review for next season.

Sports camps also saw “slight” growth, with soccer, disc golf and adventure camps showing the most participation.

Advertisement

Soccer clinics for grades 2 through 8 begin next week, Schanck said, with signups opening this week. Coaches will follow up with families after registration.

Schanck said the department will explore new offerings in the winter such as family fitness activities, snowshoe meetups, vacation camps and full moon hikes.

One selectperson suggested bigger “no smoking” signs on benches to address litter at Bath Beach Park. Schanck said staff would continue updating signs but noted “too many signs” can cause people not to read them.

The board also discussed signs at the boat landing, with members suggesting updates to make them more noticeable. Schanck said he had begun coordinating with the state to determine which signs belong to the town.

Chair David Leavitt raised a concern from a resident about the Veterans Park in East Dixfield, which he said may not be maintained. Schanck responded, “I am not aware of it,” but said he would meet with local contacts to check into the matter.