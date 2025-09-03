A Livermore Falls man was seriously injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Main Street, just south of Dunkin’.

About 90 seconds before the crash, someone called 911 and reported that a man was trying to cross the street in a dark section of the road and was not in a marked crosswalk, police Chief Abe Haroon said Wednesday. Other callers also reported seeing the man.

A 35-year-old Livermore Falls man sustained substantial injuries Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while attempting to cross a dark section of Main Street in Livermore Falls, police Chief Abe Haroon said Wednesday. (Courtesy of Livermore Falls Police Department)

A Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year-old from Jay struck the pedestrian, stopped the vehicle and called 911, Haroon said. The vehicle was going about 30 mph and the posted speed limit on that section of road is 25 mph.

The 35-year-old man from Livermore Falls received “substantial injuries” mostly from the waist down, Haroon said. He was alert and conscious at the scene.

Haroon said he had not talked to the driver and the case remains under investigation.

“We don’t suspect drug or alcohol (use) was involved,” Haroon said.

Livermore Falls firefighters set up a landing zone for a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter at Griffin Field at the former Livermore Falls High School.

The man was taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to the field, transferred to the helicopter and flown to MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Main Street was shut down between Green Street and Richardson Avenue for a time.

Haroon said he flew a drone over the crash scene and took aerial photos to collect evidence to see where parts of the car may have landed and other related items.