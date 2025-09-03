A boating accident on Flagstaff Lake in Eustis on Saturday claimed the life of a third New York woman. Related 2 women killed in boat accident on Flagstaff Lake

Noor Nasir, 22, of Selden, New York, who was in critical condition after she was pulled from Flagstaff Lake by rescuers following the boating accident Saturday, died Tuesday night at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, a state official said Wednesday.

Three of the seven people on board were unresponsive after a pontoon boat flipped. Rescuers performed CPR on all three, Mark Latti, communication director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said in a news release.

Farhana Nasir, 53, of Selden, New York, and Kiran Akbar, 23, of Lake Grove, New York, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, seven people were boating in the upper reaches of Flagstaff Lake in a 2024 18-foot Sea-Doo Switch Pontoon boat, according to Latti.

The boat was underway near the beach area of the Cathedral Pines Campground when the bow started to go under, according to witnesses onshore and on the lake, Latti said.

The witnesses reported that the driver, John Morris, 50, of Eustis, attempted to raise the bow, but it continued to go under and the boat flipped, throwing all seven passengers into the water about 180 feet from shore, Latti said.

The witnesses rushed to assist those in the boat, and were able to get all seven to shore.

No one in the boat was wearing a lifejacket. The initial investigation indicates that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Latti said.