KINGFIELD — A new after-school program at Kingfield Elementary School is giving boys in grades 2-4 the chance to build confidence, friendships and healthy habits through cycling.



Boys on Bikes, which began this week, was created by second grade teacher Erica Luce DiSilvestro. The program runs twice a week for seven weeks, with male volunteer coaches leading practices.

“I created and am starting to implement a boys on bikes program after school at KES twice a week for the next seven weeks,” Luce said. “I am the creator of the curriculum and also the overseer for the program. It is my brainchild and I didn’t want to put too much on any other given adults.

The program is designed for boys who can already ride a two-wheeler, though donated bikes and helmets are available for those who need them. Practices take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and include stretching, bike riding, strength and agility work, lessons and activities, journaling, and a closing huddle.

“This is the first year of Boys on Bikes,” Luce said. “This is a wellness program that inspires boys to be themselves, be active, and belong.”

According to the program’s materials, Boys on Bikes focuses on developing boys’ psychological, emotional, social, and physical health. Its goals include increasing communication skills, enhancing empathy and respect, and boosting self-confidence and sportsmanship.

Luce, who has led the Girls on the Run program at KES for several years, said she saw a need for a similar opportunity for boys. “In an effort to be more inclusive of boys and their needs, this program is to help bridge the gap and support boys’ social emotional health along with girls,” she said.

She added that the program’s structure reflects her long-term vision. “I am really excited to push this out in hopes that eventually I can turn this into something bigger, countywide and hopefully eventually something statewide,” she said.

The fall season will conclude with a bike obstacle and race festival in late October. A $20 contribution is requested to help cover t-shirts, snacks, and practice materials, though participation is not limited by ability to pay.

“This program is about building minds, bodies, and bonds,” Luce said. “It’s about giving boys a place to grow while doing something they love.”