Wilton Select Board awarded CM Earthwork a $20,890 contract to build an ATV parking lot near Munson Road.



WILTON — A new ATV parking lot planned near the town’s snow dump on Munson Road will move forward this fall after the Select Board voted Sept. 2 to award the project to C.M. Earthwork, Inc. for $20,890.

The bid was the lowest of three submitted. Other offers included $28,637 from E.L. Vining and $32,391.12 from Richardson Excavation. A fourth bid arrived an hour past the deadline and was not accepted.

Town Manager Maria Greeley said the project is funded through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry’s Bureau of Parks & Lands ATV Program.

“It was the Municipal ATV Grant,” Greeley said, adding that the work will take place “on the municipal property on Munson Road, Map/Lot 006-024.” She also clarified that “an RFP is a request for proposals or otherwise sometimes a RFB, request for bids.”

Vice Chair Keith Swett noted the grant is capped at $22,000, with $19,800 reimbursable. Board members said the work should take four to seven days once started, depending on weather. The project must be completed and billed by Nov. 14 so final documentation can be submitted to the state by Nov. 30 for reimbursement.

Board Chair David Leavitt clarified the scope does not include paving.

“This is for the cutting of the woods, gravel, excavation. It will be unpaved,” he said. Trees will be cleared near the Munson Road snow dump, gravel will be shifted, and excavated fill will be used to level the lot. Part of the site will remain available for winter snow dumping. Leavitt said the design also gives the highway department more space to deposit ditching material, calling the plan “a win-win.”

The board approved the motion unanimously.