Roger Moulton, left, of Livermore Falls speaks at the March 13 Regional School Unit 73 board meeting in Jay. Moulton has now resigned from the board. (Pam Harnden/Staff Writer)

A Livermore Falls man resigned Friday from the board of directors of the Spruce Mountain school district after pleading guilty to driving to endanger last week.

Roger Moulton, who was elected in April 2024, wrote Thursday in a direct message to a Sun Journal reporter that he has resigned from his three-year term for Regional School Unit 73, which includes Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. His term was to expire in April 2027.

The Select Board will decide whether to appoint someone or hold a special election to serve the remainder of the term.

Board Chairperson Shari Ouellette confirmed in a direct message on Facebook that she received Moulton’s resignation Friday.

“Shari and I talked and agreed it was best for the board going forward. Now maybe the childish distractions can go away and the adults can get some work done,” Moulton wrote.

Prior to being elected, Moulton was one of a group of parents who raised concerns to directors about the appropriateness of reading materials in the Spruce Mountain High School and elementary school libraries.

Moulton shared his concerns, along with others, about reading materials that included “Gender Queer, A Memoir” in 2022. The book by Maia Kobabe, recounts Kobabe’s journey from adolescence to adulthood and the author’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality, according to multiple online sources.

He, along with others, also addressed bullying in the schools.

While some didn’t like his actions and voiced concern in Facebook posts, others stood by him.

More controversy surrounded Moulton after he was arrested by the Auburn Police Department in October 2024 for a misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger after citizen complaints and dashcam video was presented to police.

He was arrested on a warrant on a second charge of driving to endanger and threatening display of a weapon in April in Auburn. He pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to driving to endanger, and the April charges were dismissed. He was placed on a delayed six-month sentencing agreement and if he completes it successfully, he will pay a $575 fine and lose his driving license for 30 days. If not successful, his fine increases to $800.

Some people called for him to resign on Facebook and others didn’t want him to. He also allegedly received threats if he didn’t resign, according to posts shared with the Sun Journal. This remains under investigation by police.