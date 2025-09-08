New W.G. Mallett School Principal Stacey Gilbert stands outside the Farmington elementary school as she begins her first year leading the students and staff. (Courtesy photo)



FARMINGTON — Stacey Gilbert welcomed students back to school this month as the new principal at W.G. Mallett School.

Gilbert took over leadership of the school following the retirement of longtime principal Tracy Williams.

A Rumford native with 25 years of teaching experience in Regional School Unit 56, Gilbert said she is “honored to serve this school community” and eager to build on its strong foundation.

“I grew up in Rumford, attending Mountain Valley High School,” Gilbert said. After earning her undergraduate degree in elementary education at the University of Maine at Farmington, she completed a master’s in leadership.

“During this time, I have taught students from 1st to 8th grade,” she said. “I’ve held many leadership roles, and last year, I served as the BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) coordinator.”

BARR is an approach schools use to help students thrive by combining strong relationships with careful attention to both academics and social-emotional growth.

“I was ready to take the next step as a leader and, in the early spring, began searching for opportunities,” Gilbert said about her decision to apply for the principal job. “I have always loved the Farmington area, as I was a UMF alumnus, and I was excited to come back here.”

She said Mallett School’s culture immediately stood out.

“As I explored my options, I was immediately impressed by what Mallett had to offer, the vibrant culture and the supportive, welcoming community I experienced during my visit stood out to me,” said Gilbert. “The school and district’s cutting-edge and engaging initiatives really fascinated me, and I was determined to become a part of this atmosphere.”

Vision

Stacey Gilbert, the new principal of W.G. Mallett School in Farmington, works in her office as she begins her first year leading the school. (Courtesy photo)

Among her goals for the school, Gilbert said it’s important to assess the needs of each child.

“I am committed to ensuring that every child feels loved, recognized, and safe each day,” she said.

She plans to “implement and rigorously support Tier 1 core programs” in literacy, math and social-emotional learning while strengthening Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to “proactively identify and address learning and behavioral needs.”

For teachers, Gilbert stressed the importance of support and collaboration.

“Supporting teachers and staff starts with creating a culture where they feel valued, trusted and equipped to do their best work,” she said. “I believe in being present in classrooms — not just to evaluate, but to celebrate good practice, give meaningful feedback, and co-reflect on student learning.”

Relationships with students and families will be a priority, Gilbert said.

“I will connect with students by actively spending time in classrooms, hallways and during recess,” Gilbert said. She added that she plans to recognize achievements “through personalized notes, phone calls home, and school-wide celebrations.”

For families, she said, “I will foster open communication through regular newsletters, emails, and personal interactions, while creating a welcoming environment where they feel valued.”

Gilbert also emphasized collaboration with Amanda Clark, family engagement and student supports coordinator, noting, “Together, I hope to partner with local organizations, libraries, businesses, and service groups to offer valuable resources.”

Her hope is that students will look back on their school experience with pride.

“I hope students will say that their school was a place where they felt safe, loved and valued. Where they discovered the joy of learning, built confidence in themselves, and knew that their teachers and principal believed in them.”

Challenges, opportunities

Gilbert acknowledged both the opportunities and challenges ahead, pointing to the dedicated staff and a new literacy initiative as steps in the right direction.

“I completely understand the challenges we face in supporting the diverse behavioral needs of our students,” she said. “At this age, children require a lot of attention and support to develop the tools and skills necessary for learning and functioning effectively.”

Her approach, she said, will be grounded in teamwork and communication.

“By working together and leveraging our strengths, we can provide the support our students need,” she said. “We must continue to maintain open lines of communication and collaborate to ensure that every child feels valued and supported.”

Gilbert outlined her immediate goals: “My first-year priorities are to learn the school’s systems and learn the names of every child. Additionally, build trust with staff and families, ensure consistent high-quality instruction, strengthen social-emotional supports for students, and celebrate and support teachers.”

She added that success will be measured not only by student outcomes but by relationships.

“I measure success through a balance of data and relationships … Success means thriving learners, empowered teachers, and a connected community,” she said.

Above all, Gilbert said she wants Farmington residents to know her commitment.

“I want the community to know that I’m here to listen, learn, and partner with them,” she said. “I care deeply about children, value strong relationships, and am committed to both academic excellence and nurturing the whole child.”