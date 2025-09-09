It looks like Farmington will get more needed housing in the form of three apartment buildings and a single-family house behind the southwestern end of Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road.

The Planning Board unanimously approved the applications for the project Monday night.

“Housing in Farmington, as you know, is a premium,” board member Jeffrey Wright said.

The apartment buildings will be three stories with 12 apartments in each, according to Drew Olehowski, an engineer for Haley Ward Inc. He presented the applications for site plan review, subdivision, shoreland zoning and soil erosion control on behalf of the Tejas Corp.

The site is about 15.2 acres on the eastern side of Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4.

The proposed development also includes a parking lot with 22 spaces, sidewalks, a fire hydrant, a pool and utilities, Olehowski said. There is also an intent to repurpose part of the plaza parking lot for apartment parking, he said.

The project involves 18, two-bedroom units, 18 one-bedroom units and one home for a total of 37 new units. Olehowski said the housing units will be rented.

Discussion about the entry to the back of the lot centered around making it a straight road back between the end of the plaza and Granite Corp. to make it easier for residents of the apartment and emergency vehicles.

Board member Lloyd Smith said he would like the entry road to be a straight shot back for safety reasons.

There will be a 24-foot drive aisle.

King Weinstein, president of Tejas Corp., which is also known as KRE Brokerage Group in Old Orchard Beach, takes very good care of his properties, said Steve Kaiser, the town’s code officer. Tejas Corp. also owns the plaza.

Board members questioned whether there was enough parking for all of the tenants on site. The board has imposed parking requirements for past applications.

Bunker told the board that a new law passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, “An Act to Prohibit Mandatory Parking Space Minimums in State and Municipal Building Codes,” no longer allows mandatory parking space minimums.

“I guess the rug has been pulled out from under us,” Kaiser said. He said he would check with Maine Municipal Association on how to adapt the town’s ordinances under the new law.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the name of Farmington’s code officer. It is Steve Kaiser.