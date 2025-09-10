The Farmington town clerk has received permission from the state to change the location for voting on Nov. 4 because of construction being done at the regular voting venue.

The temporary location for the statewide referendum will be at the vacant, former Family Dollar store building at 379 Wilton Road in Farmington, Town Clerk Diane Dunham said.

Wilton Road is also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4.

The roof of the Farmington Community Center on Middle Street is being replaced. The start of the project was delayed and will not be completed until the end of November.