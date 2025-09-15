Kiley LaFollette stands Aug. 22 next to McGouldrick Park at 38 Dix Ave. in Dixfield, the new dog park dedicated to her with the words, “It started with a vision.” The Select Board voted unanimously Sept. 8 to honor her as the 2025 Dixfield Distinguished Citizen of the Year. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

DIXFIELD — The Select Board voted unanimously Sept. 8 to name Dirigo High School student Kiley LaFollette as the 2025 Dixfield Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

That announcement came following written nominations by Elizabeth Kelly and Scott Blaisdell, volunteers at McGouldrick Park.

Kelly said LaFollette was vital in starting the McGouldrick Park revitalization project at 38 Dix Ave.

“As an 8th grader, she took her Capstone project and presented it to the Select Board. This led to such improvement as a new dog park. This should be an incentive for others her age and over to pursue whatever dream they might have because nothing is impossible,” she said.

Blaisdell said LaFollette’s project sparked something that brought the town together.

“What started off as just a dog park turned into a focal point for the town,” she said. “People are working together. People are coming to enjoy. Her vision has become a reality and the town is benefitting from it.”

At a surprise ceremony Aug. 22, the new dog park was dedicated to LaFollette with the words, “It started with a vision.”

Select Board member Pete Holman, another volunteer, said that without the dog park being started, “I don’t think we’d be as far as we are with the park . . . A lot of work has been done in past two years up there.”

Board Chairman Dick Pickett added that beyond the project, Kiley and her family “have worked really hard in that park, too.”

LaFollette will be presented with the award at the Select Board meeting Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. downstairs at the town library.