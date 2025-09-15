The Dixfield post office at 46 Main St., seen Sept. 8, leases space from the town. Town Manager Alicia Conn said after nearly three years telling U.S. Postal Service officials the town wants to take over the leased space, the agency is reportedly planning to construct a building for its operations. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

DIXFIELD — The U.S. Postal Service, which has leased space from the town for years, may be moving from the building at 46 Main St., according to Town Manager Alicia Conn.

Following attempts over nearly three years to tell administrators the town is looking to take over the leased space, there finally is a response.

“They have reached out to a third party that is interested in building a post office, and they are now working with them directly,” Conn said.

The town wants to add meeting space to the town office building, among other changes.

She said the proposed post office relocation will involve sending notices to everyone in town of the potential relocation and allowing 45 days to submit comments.

“So we’re finally moving forward with that,” Conn said, but no timeline has been confirmed.