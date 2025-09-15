DIXFIELD — The U.S. Postal Service, which has leased space from the town for years, may be moving from the building at 46 Main St., according to Town Manager Alicia Conn.
Following attempts over nearly three years to tell administrators the town is looking to take over the leased space, there finally is a response.
“They have reached out to a third party that is interested in building a post office, and they are now working with them directly,” Conn said.
The town wants to add meeting space to the town office building, among other changes.
She said the proposed post office relocation will involve sending notices to everyone in town of the potential relocation and allowing 45 days to submit comments.
“So we’re finally moving forward with that,” Conn said, but no timeline has been confirmed.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.