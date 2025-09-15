BUCKFIELD — Regional School Unit 10 is “still looking for some really important positions,” Superintendent Deb Alden told directors Sept. 8.

“We have two special ed positions we really need to fill,” she said. “We have a science teacher need at Mountain Valley High School and we’re looking for a couple elementary teachers up in the Mountain Valley area, and we have some folks to interview. We’re looking for three ed techs as well. We need several more bus drivers/custodians. I did hear of another person today, so that’s a good thing.”

Alden said interviews are being set up for two open administrative positions.

Diana Nutting was recommended by Alden as a grade 4 teacher at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner. Alden said Nutting served for many years as a teacher in the Clinton school system.

Cheryl Consonni resigned as an English Language Learning Ed Tech III and was approved as an English Language Learner teacher for the district.

Brett Buckley’s transfer from science teacher at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School to educational technician I at the same school was approved.

Cody Dolloff was appointed varsity boys’ soccer coach at Mountain Valley Community School, which is slated to open in December of January.

New hires are Patricia Vitello as a nutrition service worker for 3.5 hours per day at the Buckfield School and Teresa DeMillo as a nutrition service worker for 3.75 hours per day at the same school.

Addressing student enrollment, Alden said in the three elementary schools in Rumford, Mexico and Sumner, and two middle schools in Mexico and Buckfield, “we have had quite a few new registrations. We need another week or so to compare the number of students coming in with the number of students going out.

“But it always feels like a lot when students with some needs that we didn’t expect move in,” she said. “We had a couple students go to the wrong schools, but we quickly got them over to the right schools and I think the transportation has gone pretty good as well. A lot of teamwork going on to make it all happen.”

The board approved the relocation of grade 6 from the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School to the Buckfield Junior-Senior High School beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

“In order to bring another space to have full-time pre-K, we need more space,” she said. “Right now, sixth grade classrooms are out in the portables. We would have to move fifth grade classrooms out in the portables to design the space to have the pre-K.”

The board approved the Mountain Valley Middle School grade 7 overnight trip to the University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond. They will be staying three nights, leaving Oct. 7 and returning Oct. 10.

Teacher Dianne Farrington said they’ve done this for 10-plus years. “It’s an amazing opportunity and a great experience,” she said.