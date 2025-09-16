CHESTERVILLE — The town of Chesterville is seeking candidates for two positions after Selectperson Eric Hilton resigned from the board Aug. 21 and the town clerk’s seat was vacated.

Hilton, who had served on the Select Board since 2023, told fellow board members at their Sept. 4 meeting that the job was harder than many realized.

“This job is hard,” he said. “Yes, I have only been in town 3.5 years, but to make something great you have to go above and beyond. I left because of lack of action taken.”

Although the board voted to accept Hilton’s resignation, one board member Dawn Chadwick opposed the decision and did not support his departure.

Hilton reflected on both challenges and progress during his time in office.

“I think people don’t know the role of the Select Board,” he said. “For Chesterville, you need to be able to drive the ship and disseminate info to the board. What is first, the state or the people of Chesterville?

“Right now this town needs changes. That new position needs to be squared away. We need administration and a system for that,” he added.

Nomination papers to fill Hilton’s seat became available Sept. 5. The elected candidate will serve the remainder of Hilton’s three-year term, which runs until March 2026.

Papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Sept. 25 with at least 25 and no more than 100 signatures from registered Chesterville voters, to be voted on Nov. 4.

The town is also advertising for a new full-time town clerk. The job includes duties as election clerk, registrar of voters, deputy tax collector and motor vehicle agent, along with other town office responsibilities.

Applicants must demonstrate strong computer skills, attention to detail and the ability to work with the public and state agencies. Experience in municipal government and with Trio software, MOSES and Vital Statistics is preferred. The position offers benefits including health insurance and paid time off.

Resumes and cover letters may be submitted by mail to Town Clerk Position, Town of Chesterville, 409 Dutch Gap Road, or by email at [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

“I love everybody that has helped out. I just pray for the town and I hope other people can stand up with a good heart. Farewell to everybody,” Hilton said.