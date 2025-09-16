Construction equipment sits at the site in Jay where the HollandStrong tennis courts are being built, a $600,000 project aimed at creating a community recreation asset. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

JAY — To help close a funding gap for the HollandStrong tennis courts project, the Select Board will allocate $13,000 from the town’s recreation fund.

The $600,000 project still faces a shortfall despite a recent $1,000 donation. The additional funding approved Sept. 8 would help cover what remains of a $12,000 gap.

The recreation fund, which is supported through timber harvests and cell tower revenue rather than taxes, could be used to support the effort. While the Recreation Committee typically oversees the trails at French Falls, board members noted the tennis courts would serve the wider community and qualify as a recreational use.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said the request last week was specifically for money to close the gap through the Recreation Reserve Account, which is overseen by the Select Board for recreational use. She noted that initial support for the project in Jay came through voter approval to donate in-kind work by the Public Works Department, including labor and equipment.

Supporters said the facility would provide space for more than just tennis, with children already using the area for biking and play. They described the project as a step forward for the community and a $600,000 asset once completed. Several residents voiced support during the meeting.

Regional School Unit 73 will own the courts.

“The RSU 73 does own the courts,” LaFreniere said. “I’m afraid I can’t speak to why Livermore and Livermore Falls didn’t chip in.”

The effort is also tied to broader plans to expand recreational opportunities in the area, including exploring trail bond grants and the potential development of an outdoor center connected through the recreation area.