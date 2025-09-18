FARMINGTON — Town Manager Erica LaCroix briefed the Select Board on Sept. 9 about recent inspections, grant applications, community meetings and upcoming public sessions.

LaCroix reported that Farmington’s annual SHAPE review was conducted Aug. 26–27, and inspectors reported positive findings. SHAPE, short for the Safety & Health Award for Public Employers, is a Maine Department of Labor program that recognizes municipalities and other public agencies that maintain strong workplace safety practices. The review is part of the process to renew the town’s SHAPE status.

Inspectors noted Farmington’s effective use of PowerDMS, a cloud-based system for managing policies, training and accreditation. They said the platform helps keep staff records organized and up to date, and praised employees’ positive attitude toward safety during the inspection.

“Most deficiencies were minor and were corrected on the spot,” LaCroix said. She added that while some repeat findings remain in the areas of policy revisions and first aid supply management, inspectors were “very happy to see the IFAK kits in our facilities.”

LaCroix also announced that she completed a grant application to the Community Resilience Partnership program for a comprehensive communications initiative. The proposal includes funding for an integrated website and 311 system that would allow residents to receive emergency notifications and report critical issues by text, phone or email.

“Overall, the system will improve the town’s ability to reach the public with all forms of information … not just emergency outreach,” LaCroix said.

She noted her attendance at a Sept. 3 University of Maine at Farmington community engagement meeting alongside local officials, county commissioners, legislators, superintendents and hospital representatives. While she praised the turnout, she expressed disappointment that more local residents did not participate.

Looking ahead, LaCroix cautioned that budget planning may be complicated by tariffs and rising vendor costs, particularly for capital projects and construction. She said the town has locked in fuel prices through July 2026, but electricity delivery charges remain uncertain. She also suggested consolidating town-wide costs, such as workers’ compensation and health insurance, into a single cost center to streamline budgeting.

On Sept. 10 officials explained the town’s transition to a fiscal year and review new property value cards from KRT.

She said it is very important that people understand that the percent increase in value has no direct correlation to the increase in the tax bill. The session included graphics and examples. A second meeting focused on the fiscal year transition is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. Both will be broadcast on Mt. Blue TV.

It was noted that for the November 2025 election, the voting place in Farmington will be the former Family Dollar building, located at 379 Wilton Road.