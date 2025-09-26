Flowers from the invasive swollen bladderwort are seen on Tilton Pond in Fayette, where Select Board members discussed the statewide threat during their Sep. 16 meeting. (Courtesy of the Basin-David-Tilton Ponds Association)

FAYETTE — Officials are taking action to prevent the invasive swollen bladderwort from spreading in Tilton Pond, Town Manager Mark Robinson told the Select Board on Sept. 16.

Robinson said the town has been working closely with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the 30 Mile River Watershed Association, a Farmington-based nonprofit that works to protect lakes and ponds in the region, to address the invasive plant in Tilton Pond.

Swollen bladderwort (Utricularia inflata) forms dense floating mats, crowds out native species and has been spreading in Maine’s lakes and ponds. First documented in Maine in 2009, it has since been confirmed in Tilton Pond, raising concerns that it could spread to other connected waters.

Plans call for nets and filtering structures to be installed downstream of the pond’s outlet culvert, designed to capture plant fragments before they can spread farther.

Three nets will be placed in series between East Road and the culvert outlet, with additional nets rotated in to allow for cleaning. On the pond side, a triangular fencing system will help dissipate water energy while collecting fragments. Robinson said the setup will require periodic inspection and maintenance, but the goal is to allow water to pass through without damming up the pond.

“The DEP biologist from the Bureau of Land Resources gave the OK for the town to remove the old wire and debris,” Robinson said, noting that the cleanup will take place once the new nets are in position and before the ground freezes. He added that diver inspections at David Pond did not find evidence of swollen bladderwort, calling it “great news.”

Swollen bladderwort, which forms dense mats on the water’s surface and can change ecosystems and hinder recreation, has been found on eight Maine waterbodies, including Tilton Pond, where it was discovered two years ago and has since worsened, making it harder to swim and boat.

Stephen Smith-Herb of the Basin-David-Tilton Ponds Association said a boater using Tilton Pond’s now-closed public launch was likely to blame for the infestation. Keeping the plant from hurting more waterbodies in Maine will take diligence, he said.

“I would encourage the public to understand and follow Maine law regarding the transportation of invasive plants,” Smith-Herb said, asking boaters to follow state guidance on cleaning watercraft. “Many lakes have courtesy boat inspectors — treat them with respect and follow their guidance.”

Staff writer Joe Charpentier contributed to this report.