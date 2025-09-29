RUMFORD — An alleged “porch pirate” was arrested Friday in Rumford with the aid of video footage, police said.

Rumford police said Kenneth Armstrong, 35, of Rumford, was charged with theft after he was allegedly caught on home surveillance video Friday stealing two packages off a porch on Penobscot Street.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a package theft on Penobscot Street. The victim provided video footage, which showed a white, middle-aged male wearing a black hoodie with an Adidas emblem on the front, along with black pants and white sneakers.

Using this footage, Rumford officers canvassed the area, spoke with community members, and were able to identify Armstrong, a resident of Maine Avenue, as a suspect.

With assistance from an Oxford County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Rumford officers went to Armstrong’s apartment where he was found hiding under clothing and bedding materials. Officers said they recovered the two stolen packages inside Armstrong’s residence.

Armstrong was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Oxford County Jail. He was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditions of release.