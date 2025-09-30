Just a few weeks into the 2025-26 year, Regional School Unit 9 schools are already gaining momentum: Cascade Brook students posted above-average state test scores, Mt. Blue Middle opened its long-awaited culinary kitchen, and W.G. Mallett families packed open house events that principals say show strong community support.

At Mt. Blue Middle School, the year opened with an emphasis on student wellness and participation. Principal James Black said grade-level assemblies encouraged students “to be active in co-curricular activities, adopt healthy eating habits, get proper sleep and manage screen time.” Families turned out in strong numbers for the Aug. 27 open house. New hires, including librarian and digital citizenship teacher Arika Galkowski, helped launch programs that taxpayers funded through district investment.

Students are filling the school’s new culinary arts space for the first time, while others explore screen printing as part of Career and Technical Education. Athletics are “moving and grooving,” Black said, with more than 130 students signed up for fall sports and clubs. Attendance is another top priority, with the “Strive for Five” campaign encouraging students to miss no more than five days in the school year.

The middle school also fully launched the BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) program across all grades. BARR is a nationally recognized model that strengthens teacher collaboration, uses data to track student progress, and provides social-emotional support so “no student falls through the cracks.” Teachers described their BARR training as “some of the best professional development” they have received.

On the academic side, the science curriculum has been updated to align with NEXGEN (Next Generation Science Standards), a set of national K-12 benchmarks designed to give students hands-on, inquiry-based science learning and align curriculum across grade levels.

W.G. Mallett School Principal Stacey Gilbert, seen here during her first week of school, says the start of the year has been “nothing short of fantastic” as families packed the Sept. 10 Open House and students settled into new routines. (Courtesy photo)

Meanwhile, the REACH program — which stands for Remedial Education and Academic Core Help — has replaced the older MAC (Math Academic Center) and LAC (Literacy Academic Center) programs. REACH was restructured to shrink class sizes for Tier 2 and Tier 3 students, ensuring more targeted instruction and interventions for those who need extra support. Students are now taking their fall math and reading assessments.



At W.G. Mallett School, new Principal Stacey Gilbert described her first weeks as “nothing short of fantastic.” She visited every classroom, joining reading time and brain breaks while seeing what she called “the remarkable grace and understanding” teachers showed as students adjusted to routines. The Sept. 10 open house was a showcase of community support, with literacy and math teams offering family-friendly activities, and the Friends of Mallett providing ice cream treats.

Gilbert said her personal challenge is “learning every student’s name,” but she has also focused on strengthening supports for children experiencing dysregulation. She pointed to a new “Blankets & Books” reading challenge as a way families can stay engaged at home, with students earning recognition through weekly drawings and social media spotlights.

At Cascade Brook School, Principal Nichole Goodspeed welcomed several new teachers and educational technicians as enrollment settled at 289 students, with fourth grade the largest group. Cascade Brook is now in its third year of BARR implementation, with August training focused on resilience and reducing risk. Teachers also joined Communities of Practice groups to share strategies tied to the district’s goals.

Cascade Brook students delivered strong results on last year’s state assessments. Reading scores climbed by 8 points in third grade, 2 points in fourth grade, and 7 points in fifth grade, while math scores increased by 2 points in both third and fourth grade and 4 points in fifth. In both subjects, students performed above the state average, reinforcing the school’s focus on instructional improvement. “We are ready to work together to boost family engagement this year,” Goodspeed said, pointing to new statewide initiatives designed to strengthen the school-home partnership.

Over the summer, major facility upgrades reshaped the building, moving the art room upstairs, creating a new staff room, and expanding programs with added bathrooms. Outside, a new garden and sitting area dedicated to longtime educator Sue Bisaillion was described by Goodspeed as “a beautiful tribute” to her service to students.

Still, challenges remain across the district. Principals cited chronic absenteeism, substitute shortages, and construction adjustments as ongoing concerns. But the opening weeks of the year suggest the combination of new staff, fresh programs, and strong family turnout is setting a positive course for the year ahead.