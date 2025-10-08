At least 11 dogs and four cats were killed and a house destroyed Tuesday night in a fire at 481 Mile Square Road in Avon, Phillips fire Chief Sean Allen said.

It took nearly 45 minutes to locate the two-story log cabin, which was up a one-quarter-mile driveway through very thick tree cover, he said.

The homeowners, Robert Hackett and his wife, Beth Carroll, were not home when the fire started, he said. The house is insured.

When firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

A vehicle in the driveway also caught fire and the blaze spread to the woods but was quickly put out by arriving firefighters, Allen said.

No one was injured, he said.

Advertisement

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal were at the scene Wednesday morning in the Franklin County town. The fire remains under investigation, the chief said.

Flames consume a two-story log cabin Tuesday night at 481 Mile Square Road in the Franklin County town of Avon. At least 11 dogs died in the inferno. Owners Robert Hackett and his wife, Beth Carroll, who not there at the time, Phillips fire Chief Sean Allen said Wednesday. State fire officials are investigating the cause, he said. (Courtesy of Phillips Fire Department)

A resident of Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips saw the fire through the ridgeline and reported it about 9:40 p.m.

The fire was difficult to find, Allen said. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies systematically went up each driveway on the road. Phillips, Farmington and Strong firefighters and Franklin County dispatchers worked to try to locate it also, and Phillips Fire Department put up a drone to see if that would help.

Four large propane tanks that supply the house and a backup generator that repeatedly started up complicated matters as the electrical power would arc, Allen said. Firefighters needed to cool the propane tanks before they could shut off the propane.

About 30 firefighters from Phillips, Strong, Farmington, Weld, Kingfield, Rangeley, New Vineyard and Temple responded to the scene. Firefighters left about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Allen said. MaineHealth EMS ambulance personnel were also at the scene.