MEXICO — The Fire Department has received a $152,380 federal grant to replace 16 of 19 old air packs, according to Town Manager Jack Gaudet.

The Mexico Fire Station at 118 Main St. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Gaudet, who is the department’s safety officer, said the town has applied for the Assistance to Firefighters grant for at least the past three years. The money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds “critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience,” according to the website.

The Select Board approved the grant at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The grant covers 95% of the cost, or $144,761, and the town pays 5%, or $7,619, which will come from the department’s equipment account.

In another Fire Department matter, the board voted to open a separate account at Franklin Savings Bank for the $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to build the new fire station.

Fire Chief Mat Theriault said it was initially thought the cost would be $6 million, or about $450 per square foot. However, initial quotes have been in the area of $800 to $850 per square foot, which would set the cost at between $12 million and $15 million.

He said they are working to find ways to lower those costs.