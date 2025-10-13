FAYETTE — The Fayette Select Board met Sept. 30 at Fayette Central School, where Town Manager Mark Robinson presented the 2025-2026 tax commitment before the board unanimously voted to set the mil rate at $12.75 per $1,000 of valuation.

“The mil rate of the previous tax year we just wrapped up was $13.52, so the mil rate is actually going down,” Robinson said. “But unfortunately, we have to raise additional revenue.”

Robinson said Fayette will need $273,507 in new tax revenue to fund approved town, school and county expenditures.

“The county tax increase is $55,771, the school’s local tax increase is $123,321 and the town’s increase to the local taxpayer is $94,415,” he said.

He explained that the town portion of the increase was caused by “a reduction in state revenue sharing of $55,441 and operational increases and expenditures from the previous year of $38,974.”

Valuations up 15% townwide

The town’s assessing agent completed an across-the-board factoring increase of approximately 15% on all taxable properties.

“Everyone’s taxable value was increased by 15%, whether you lived on a 1-acre mobile home or a large farm complex or if you are on the water,” Robinson said. “One exception was made for properties on Tilton Pond, which increased by 4%. The statement here is invasive aquatic plants are now costing the rest of us more taxes.”

The new total taxable valuation for Fayette is $282,730,150. Robinson said four tax rate options were modeled for the board’s consideration — $12.75, $12.77, $12.80 and $13.00 — and he recommended not going below the $12.75 rate ultimately adopted.

Chair Lacy Badeau thanked Robinson for the detailed explanation before the unanimous vote.

Next meeting

The board’s next meeting on Oct. 14 will include a public hearing and a vote on a new member for the Solid Waste Committee, following an expression of interest from Brent St. Clair.