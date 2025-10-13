Two dogs died Monday morning when a home at 48 West Kingfield Road was destroyed in a fire that started around a woodstove, Fire Chief Fred Nichols said.

Firefighters hose down a burning house Monday morning at 48 West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Two dogs died in the blaze, which started around a woodstove, Fire Chief Fred Nichols said. The tenants of Heidi Eaton of New Portland were not there at the time, he said. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

The house, belonging to Heidi Eaton of New Portland, was not insured, he said. It was being rented to tenants who were not there at the time and whose names were not immediately available, he added.

A passerby reported the fire about 8:48 a.m. and heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived. Nichols said it was not safe to enter because it had partially collapsed.

Jordan Excavation of Kingfield used an excavator to knock down the remaining structure, allowing firefighters to get to spots that were still burning, Nichols said.

One deceased dog was found, but a second one was unaccounted for and is believed to have died in the fire, he said.

About 35 firefighters, from Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, New Vineyard, New Portland, Strong and Phillips, responded to the scene.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies conducted traffic control.

Nichols said the Red Cross was called to assist the tenants.

The building and property were valued at $65,290 total, according to the online assessment records.