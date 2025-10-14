Sarah Caruthers, owner of Loaf Life, stands beside her workspace Friday, Oct. 10, during an open house for the new coworking space at 256 Main St., Kingfield. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

A new coworking space is open in Kingfield. Another is slated to open in Farmington in the coming weeks. The new spaces, along with established coworking spaces in Bethel and Rangeley, give remote workers, freelancers and self-employed entrepreneurs a place to work while living or visiting western Maine.

In Kingfield, Loaf Life celebrated its grand opening at 256 Main St. during Sugarloaf’s Homecoming Weekend, Friday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 12.

In Farmington, Franklin County Co-Working at 186 Main St. is expected to open Nov. 1, owner Stephen Hopkins said.

Sarah Caruthers, owner of Loaf Life, has been working in a remote position since 2019. Being able to work remotely made sense for her family because her three young children were still at home with a sitter.

Her family moved to the area in 2024 when her husband was offered a position at Sugarloaf.

“When I first moved here, I tried finding an office space for myself and didn’t have much luck. Remote work can be really isolating,” Caruthers said.

Advertisement

Caruthers learned Greater Franklin Development Council was conducting research into the need for coworking spaces throughout the region.

Stephanie Dunn, who organized the research for the council, said Friday, Oct. 10, that the greatest number of survey respondents were in Kingfield and Carrabassett.

“As we got more settled in the area, the opportunity came up to create a coworking space. I really just felt like the timing was right,” Caruthers said.

Hopkins said when he first moved to the area from Massachusetts, he would work from different public spaces.

“Coworking was always an idea in the back of my mind,” he said. “When I moved here, I saw that there is so much innovation, entrepreneurs, and a lot of home-based businesses and farms.

Franklin County Co-Working, 186 Main St., Farmington, is expected to open Nov. 1. Owner Stephen Hopkins said the business will offer daily and monthly coworking seats. A conference room and a music studio will be available to rent. Amenities include a coffee bar and fiber internet. (Courtesy of Stephen Hopkins)

A coworking space is more than a place to work. The spaces are centers for connection and creativity.

Advertisement

Hopkins said Franklin County Co-Working is like a gym membership.

“We can’t leave our work alone,” he said.” It is a downside but work is totally integrated in our lives. People sometimes want to get out of their home office and come to a space that has a really good vibe and energy. It is my job to create that.”

Caruthers likens Loaf Life to a laundromat, a service that is otherwise not available.

Shared work spaces also create an opportunity to drive people to the area, she said.

“It provides a professional setting for people who work from home and who want to be able to get out of the house, to have a routine, and to see others,” she said. “It provides a space, if you have a meeting. We have the audience of the visitors that come to the area, and a lot of them are still working while they are either traveling with their families or are here on business.”

Dedicated workstations, private offices and professional work space are seen at Loaf Life, 256 Main St. in Kingfield. Owner Sarah Caruthers, who moved to the area with her family last year, said, “As we got more settled in the area, the opportunity came up to create a coworking space. I really just felt like the timing was right.” (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

Loaf Life members can access the work space 24 hours a day. Different offerings, from day passes for professional desk stations to long-term dedicated workstations, are available. There are also private office spaces that can be rented long-term or, if available, for the day. Meeting space is offered. Loaf Life offers fiber internet. Light amenities like tea and water are offered in the lounge area.

Advertisement

Franklin County Co-Working will offer daily and monthly coworking seats. A conference room and a music studio will be available to rent. Amenities include a coffee bar and fiber internet.

“These types of conveniences are a no-brainer when you’re in the city, but really, we need them in our rural areas,” Caruthers said. “The communities we live in need people to do jobs and those people often have partners who might be doing something else. So, we need to be able to support those full families, so they can be successful when they come here.”

Long term, Caruthers envisions onsite activities to keep kids busy during vacation weeks and snow days so parents can continue to work.

“A lot of the people that have come to Loaf Life are new to the area. They have moved from the city , and they live in, support and embrace our communities. The need is there,” Caruthers said.

She said she is continuing to identify partners to invest in the space so more opportunities can be created for the community.

“Sugarloaf did a great job showing me that our family could be successful and welcome to the community,”Caruthers said. “Not every family or couple or individual is fortunate to have that. It is a role that I would love to play.”

Advertisement

For more information about Loaf Life, visit loaf-life.com.

For more information about Franklin County Co-working, email [email protected] or call 207-500-0671.

Other opportunities for coworking in western Maine include:

• The Rangeley Hideaway, 2419 Main St., Rangeley. Opens for the winter season Dec. 1. For more information, visit therangeleyhideaway.com.

• The Gem, 48 Cross St., Bethel. For more information, visit thegemtheater.com.