FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Oct. 7 to authorize the use of courthouse reserve funds to clean and secure the bell tower at the Franklin County Courthouse, addressing a long-standing issue of birds and other wildlife entering the structure.

County Administrator Amy Bernard told commissioners the project quote from Modern Pest Services came in “just under $17,950,” which includes cleaning, repairs and installation of new mesh barriers.

“We did receive monitoring costs as well as the material type,” Bernard said. “They are planning on using 22-gauge cloth. The additional cost is $400 to do the monitoring on a quarterly basis. We can assume that cost in the courthouse maintenance lines, so we really do need just the original cost for the cleanup as well as the improvements.”

The quarterly monitoring will help prevent future infestations of birds, bats and squirrels in the tower, Bernard said. Commissioners unanimously approved the motion to use courthouse reserve funds for the project, which also covers the first quarterly monitoring fee.

The work follows an emergency closure of the bell and clock tower last month after maintenance staff discovered pigeon nests, carcasses and droppings in the upper structure. Staff have been restricted from accessing the area until the space is professionally cleaned and secured.

The historic courthouse is located on Main Street in Farmington. The cleanup and mesh installation are intended to provide a lasting solution to a problem that has persisted for over a decade.