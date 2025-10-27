Voters in Avon will decide on purchasing a backhoe loader during a special town meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Community Building, 1116 Rangeley Road. There are two options to consider, a used 2021 Caterpillar 420 XE or a new 2025 Case 580SV CP SV.
If voters decide on the used model, $82,400 would be financed. With interest, the total estimated debt service would be $91,802. The amount to be financed if voters approve the new model would be $96,781. The estimated debt service including interest would be $110,089.
In either case, $25,000 would be expended from the equipment fund for a down payment. The down payment for the purchase of the 2025 Case loader would also include $2,415 from the undesignated fund.
The town has no current debt service, Select Board Chairperson Jane Thorndike wrote in a message Monday.
“This is a new purchase for us. In the past, we’ve always rented equipment from a local business to load the trucks. We now have a four bay garage so we are attempting to build up our garage,” Thorndike wrote.
