A grand opening celebration of Franklin County’s first firewood bank will be held Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township. (Courtesy of Helen Pinkham)

Franklin County’s first firewood bank at the United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township will join a network of at least 14 banks that work to provide access to firewood for Mainers in need.

A grand opening celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the ministry.

The ministry is partnered with Western Maine Community Action in Wilton, which handles heating vouchers for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to Helen Pinkham, executive director of the ministry. The program will provide eligible low-income households with firewood at an affordable cost.

Franklin County Commissioners in August voted unanimously to accept the county’s Tax-Increment Financing Program Advisory Committee’s recommendation to approve a $140,000 grant. Initially, the ministry requested $50,000 but commissioners said they would be open to the group coming back to make sure they got a good wood processor.

The larger grant allowed organizers to purchase a wood processor and other equipment, and shortened the timeframe to get the proposed project up and running.

“Right now are having a hard time finding tree length wood but we are looking forward to helping eligible households. With prices increasing and benefits decreasing, or being eliminated,, this ministry could be vital to many households,” Pinkham said.

Related First Oxford County firewood bank aims to fill growing need for heating assistance

All are welcome to attend Wednesday’s celebration, she said.

Those who qualify for LIHEAP benefits, or meet the ministry’s low-income guidelines, should contact Pinkham at 207-678-2611 to inquire about purchasing firewood.

Contributions supporting the program can be mailed to UMEM, Wood Bank Project, 1458 Salem Road, Salem Township, ME 04983.