FARMINGTON — Hundreds of girls across rural Maine, including more than 100 in Franklin County, will soon take part in free, after-school Girl Scout programs thanks to a grant from the John T. Gorman Foundation, announced Oct. 27 by the Girl Scouts of Maine.

The initiative will launch at Kingfield Elementary School, Phillips Elementary School, Spruce Mountain Elementary School, W.G. Mallett School and Academy Hill School, with plans to engage roughly 400 girls statewide across 10 rural schools.

“This investment means that families will be able to access Girl Scout programming directly after school without cost to them,” said Samantha Lott Hale, vice president of programming for the Maine Girl Scouts group. “It removes barriers related to transportation and affordability while connecting girls with supportive mentors and opportunities for leadership.”

Isabel Haglund, communications manager for the organization, said the program’s design intentionally reaches students who may not have had access to extracurricular opportunities before.

“We’re so excited to bring these programs to Franklin County,” Haglund said. “For many of these girls, it will be their first experience with Girl Scouts, and we want it to be a space where they feel confident, connected, and supported.”

The new after-school format differs from traditional troops. Instead of year-round meetings, students will participate in six- to eight-week series tied to specific topics. “As of earlier this year, only 17% of traditional Girl Scout troops met directly after school,” Lott Hale explained. “This model allows greater accessibility for girls and their families.”

Each session will draw from Girl Scouts’ national program portfolio, covering STEM, outdoor adventure, entrepreneurship, and life skills. “The curriculum includes mental-wellness topics and focuses on safe spaces, belonging, and positive risk-taking,” Haglund said.

In Franklin County, the group is partnering with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force to coordinate staffing and connect the programs with existing youth-service networks.

Lott Hale said success will be measured in personal growth rather than test scores.

“We’re looking for girls to develop a strong sense of self, critical thinking, and positive values,” she said. “We also want to see improved markers for mental health and connection, less loneliness, more confidence, and better engagement with school.”

The John T. Gorman Foundation, based in Portland, supports initiatives that promote educational success, economic stability, and well-being for Maine families. Its 2025 grant cycle provided more than $1 million to nonprofits statewide, including funding for the Maine Girl Scouts’ rural-school expansion.

“We would love to expand to additional schools in future years,” Lott Hale added. “The enthusiasm we’re already seeing from communities tells us there’s a real need for programs that combine learning, leadership, and fun.”

Families interested in enrolling their children or volunteering can learn more at www.girlscoutsofmaine.org.