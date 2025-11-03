Mainely Provisions in Kingfield reopened Thursday as an independent Hannaford affiliate. Ryan Rother, owner and operator, says customers can expect larger selection of goods at lower prices. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

KINGFIELD — Mainely Provisions, 363 Main St., reopened Thursday morning with a fresh look after a 10-day closure for remodeling and change in distributors.

Mainely Provisions, co-owned by Joe Christopher, Ben Christopher, Kim Christopher and Ryan Rother, also has locations in Bethel and Westbrook. Rother operates the store in Kingfield and said the switch from Associated Grocers of New England to the Hannaford affiliate program would mean lower prices and greater variety for shoppers.

“The quality and the selection, including produce, is going to be a big improvement. We are still going to keep the things that made us great, like our homemade chicken salad and coleslaw in the deli. Our butcher shop is still going to cut everything fresh,” Rother said.

Associated Grocers will still supply Mainely Convenience, the gas station and convenience store located adjacent to the grocery store, Rother said. If there were instances that a certain product was not available to shoppers through the new distribution program, special orders could be made.

“We are an independent affiliate of Hannaford so we have that option,” he said.

Mainely Provisions has operated its Bethel location as Hannaford affiliate since 2023. The Hannaford rewards program does not apply at affiliated stores.

During the closure, essential groceries were available at Mainely Convenience, negating the need for locals to travel 16 miles to the next closest grocery store.

The remodel included removing and replacing aged flooring and shelving. The building, constructed in 1987, and business was purchased from Tranten’s Family Shurfine in 2020.

A grand opening celebration will be held through Sunday with special in-store promotions.

Mainely Provisions is open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.