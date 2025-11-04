JAY — The Western Maine Labor Council’s acquisition of the former Local 14 union hall in Jay begins a new chapter for a site long tied to Maine’s labor history.
The building once served as the heart of the 1987-88 International Paper strike, when 1,200 workers stood together in one of the state’s most pivotal labor struggles. Nearly four decades later, it remains a gathering place for education and solidarity.
Artist Andrea Kantrowitz’s mural, which once stretched across the hall’s façade, captured that unity and resolve. In early November, only a single image was still visible before the artwork’s careful removal and preservation for future indoor display.
