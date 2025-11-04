Workers remove a mural from the façade of the former Local 14 union hall Nov. 3 in Jay. The artwork, created by artist Andrea Kantrowitz, once depicted scenes from the 1987-88 International Paper strike. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

JAY — The Western Maine Labor Council’s acquisition of the former Local 14 union hall in Jay begins a new chapter for a site long tied to Maine’s labor history.

The building once served as the heart of the 1987-88 International Paper strike, when 1,200 workers stood together in one of the state’s most pivotal labor struggles. Nearly four decades later, it remains a gathering place for education and solidarity.

Artist Andrea Kantrowitz’s mural, which once stretched across the hall’s façade, captured that unity and resolve. In early November, only a single image was still visible before the artwork’s careful removal and preservation for future indoor display.