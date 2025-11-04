Treat Memorial Library Assistant Director Alana Knapp holds the missing purple bone discovered Oct. 30 after the Skeleton Scavenger Hunt at the library’s Halloween Spooktacular in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of Treat Memorial Library)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library hosted a lively Halloween Spooktacular that brought together families and friends for an evening of laughter, crafts and imaginative storytelling.

“We had such a spectacular Spooktacular,” said Assistant Director Alana Knapp. “We had a great turnout, lots of wonderful costumes, and so much fun playing games and crafting!”

Knapp said this year’s highlight was the Skeleton Scavenger Hunt, inspired by her original “cautionary tale” about the mischievous Bone Brothers — three skeletons cursed to have their bones scattered across the library.

“We had three teams split up and search for the bones, then solve a riddle with their cryptogram wheel to receive the magic brads to put the skeletons back together again,” Knapp said. “It was a hoot!”

The event featured activity stations for all ages, beginning with seasonal treats including apple cider from Berry Fruit Farm and allergy-friendly chocolate Jack-o’-Lanterns from Dean’s Sweets in Portland. Library Assistant Ell designed a popular pumpkin shaker craft, where participants created confetti-filled pumpkins with googly eyes and glitter.

“I tried to have a few things available for folks of all ages to enjoy, so families could participate together,” Knapp said. The evening wrapped up with several rounds of Pass the Pumpkin, where everyone picked prize bags and other goodies from Knapp’s “book of treats.”

Colorful paper skeletons and cryptogram riddles await participants Oct. 30 in the Skeleton Scavenger Hunt during Treat Memorial Library’s Spooktacular in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of Treat Memorial Library)

An unexpected twist added to the fun when one of the scavenger hunt’s purple bones went missing, prompting a spirited all-hands search. “At one point, we were all looking for that one bone!” Knapp said. “It wound up being an extra unexpected Halloween mystery.”

Knapp said she hopes events like the Spooktacular strengthen community bonds.

“Libraries offer a chance to take an hour or two and do something a bit out of the ordinary with your family, friends and fellow community members,” she said. “It means so much to us when people come to our programs. My hope is that programs at the library foster connection and community through opportunity.”

For those looking to keep the Halloween spirit alive, Knapp recommended several seasonal reads, including cozy autumn picks “Little Witch Hazel” by Phoebe Wahl, “Mushroom Rain” by Laura K. Zimmerman, and “Frog and Toad Are Friends” by Arnold Lobel.

The library’s seasonal programming continues through the winter. November will feature regular events such as Craft Circle, Homeschool Group, Tales and Tails, Lego Explorers, and Magic: The Gathering. December will include two special programs: Cookies and Bookies, a National Cookie Day celebration on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., and Happy Noon Year, a special story time event on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

“Programs like these bring people together,” Knapp said. “They help make Treat Memorial Library a place where community and creativity thrive.”